Burney Co. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $146.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

