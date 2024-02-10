Burney Co. Sells 1,437 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

