Burney Co. Sells 1,451 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $867,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $592,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $592,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $939,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $82.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

