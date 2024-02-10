Burney Co. Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $152.40 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.65. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.