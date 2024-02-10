Burney Co. Sells 575 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 0.6 %

FTV stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $83.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortive

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.