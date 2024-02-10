Burney Co. Sells 583 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,824,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,175,000 after purchasing an additional 294,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

