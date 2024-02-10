Burney Co. Sells 6,120 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.