Burney Co. Sells 765 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Burney Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 184,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 22,065 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,203,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 52,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

