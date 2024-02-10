Burney Co. Sells 850 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE WD opened at $93.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29.

Insider Activity

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $11,069,500 in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

