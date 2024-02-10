Burney Co. Sells 928 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA opened at $109.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.87.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

