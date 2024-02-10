Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.66

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and traded as high as $16.45. Buzzi shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 256 shares.
Buzzi Trading Down 4.0 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80.
Buzzi Company Profile
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
