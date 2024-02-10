BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,403 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.15% of BWX Technologies worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

