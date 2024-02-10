CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CAE by 8.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CAE by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,960,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363,625 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth about $2,944,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CAE by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 561,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 266,927 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE opened at $21.08 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

