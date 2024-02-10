Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.39. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $142.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.16 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 47.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

