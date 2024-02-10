Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.60.

TSE:CCO opened at C$59.27 on Friday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$32.65 and a 52 week high of C$69.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.36, for a total transaction of C$603,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total value of C$1,404,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.36, for a total transaction of C$603,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 61,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

