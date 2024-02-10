Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $128.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.08. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

