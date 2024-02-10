Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.21. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Canagold Resources Trading Up 10.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$33.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

