Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.26

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGOGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 21648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,846,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 7,208,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,106,000 after purchasing an additional 972,663 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,711,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,158,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

