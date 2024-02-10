Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 118,994 shares trading hands.

Capstone Companies Trading Down 32.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfacessmart mirrors and standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors.

