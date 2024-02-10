Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,212 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Cardinal Health worth $131,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

