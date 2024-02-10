Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.78

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.78 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 10857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

Several brokerages have commented on CRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,990,000 after acquiring an additional 140,152 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,467,000 after acquiring an additional 108,412 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 90,094 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

