Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $286.44 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $291.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.