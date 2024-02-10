CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $83.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.