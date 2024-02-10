Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Lange Bob De Sells 21,194 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.5 %

CAT opened at $317.16 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $334.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.72.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

