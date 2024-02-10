Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CENX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of CENX opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $962.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after buying an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,107,112 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $7,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after buying an additional 727,150 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $17,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

