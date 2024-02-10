Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,707 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $146,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PWR opened at $210.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $147.33 and a one year high of $219.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.29.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.