Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,058 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of ANSYS worth $143,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2,969.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $342.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.80.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

