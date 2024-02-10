Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 58,744 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Kraft Heinz worth $149,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.4 %

KHC stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

