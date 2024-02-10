Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,187 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Tyler Technologies worth $141,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,446. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $440.99 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.06 and a 12 month high of $451.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 118.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

