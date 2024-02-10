Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,033,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,626 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Kimco Realty worth $141,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

