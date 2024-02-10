Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $133,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

