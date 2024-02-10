Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,982 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of W. P. Carey worth $126,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,165,000 after purchasing an additional 244,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.40.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

