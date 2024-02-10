Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,898 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of WEC Energy Group worth $139,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $77.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.