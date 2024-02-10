Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 41,465 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.23% of UDR worth $144,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of UDR by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of UDR by 428.6% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of UDR by 516.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 908,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 760,893 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 1.12. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.37%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

