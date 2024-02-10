Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,076 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Cboe Global Markets worth $129,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $565,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 42.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $183.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

