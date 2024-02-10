Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,628 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $142,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $66.82 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

