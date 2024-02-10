Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,992,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $136,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.72 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

