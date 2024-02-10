Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.29% of Camden Property Trust worth $129,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,021,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3,054.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $124.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

