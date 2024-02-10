Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $119.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Sun Communities worth $119,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sun Communities by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.60 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

