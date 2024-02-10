Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $121.38 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Church & Dwight worth $121,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

