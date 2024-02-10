Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $123.92 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Align Technology worth $123,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 356,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.90.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $296.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.28.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

