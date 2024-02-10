Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $127.99 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $127,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $752.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,873 shares of company stock worth $104,774,157. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

