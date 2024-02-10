Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $135.03 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Fortive worth $135,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

