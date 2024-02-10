Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $136.39 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,023 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Fair Isaac worth $136,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,323.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,193.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,007.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $650.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.