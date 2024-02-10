Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $142.97 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,658 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Steel Dynamics worth $142,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 171,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 27,567 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 15,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 42.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 90.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

