Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $146.17 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of CDW worth $146,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,100,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 88,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $245.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.06. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $247.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

