Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $150.91 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.59% of First American Financial worth $150,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 150,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 47,216 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 277,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

First American Financial stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.