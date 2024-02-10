Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $145,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $527.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.07 and a 200 day moving average of $458.30. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $527.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.