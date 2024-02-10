Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $145,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $527.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.07 and a 200 day moving average of $458.30. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $527.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

