Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Bunge Global worth $145,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.11.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

