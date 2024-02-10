Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of FactSet Research Systems worth $151,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $477.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $487.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

